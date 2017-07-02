Auf der Suche nach einem Xbox One S Bundle Forza Horizon 3? Dann solltet ihr bei Amazon schnell zuschlagen. Denn aktuell gibt es die Konsole von Microsoft im Angebot. Ihr bekommt die weiße Xbox One S Konsole um 239,99 €. Inklusive Forza Horizon 3 und einem Controller.

Du suchst die neue kleine und leise Xbox One S? Und solltet ihr Forza Horizon 3 Fans sein, dann gibt es jetzt ein tolles Angebot. Forza Horizon 3 ist ein Open-World-Rennspiel. Erschienen ist der Titel am 27. September 2016 exklusiv für die Xbox One.

Der Inhalt des Xbox One S Bundle Forza Horizon 3

Folgendes erwartet euch bei dem Xbox One Bundle:

  • Xbox One S 1TB Konsole (weiß)
  • 14-tägige Xbox Live Gold Mitgliedschaft
  • Xbox Wireless Controller (Textured Grip, Bluetooth, 3,5mm-Klinkenstecker)
  • Forza Horizon 3 Spiele-Download für Xbox One
  • 4K-HDMI-Kabel & Stromkabel 

