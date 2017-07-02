Auf der Suche nach einem Xbox One S Bundle Forza Horizon 3? Dann solltet ihr bei Amazon schnell zuschlagen. Denn aktuell gibt es die Konsole von Microsoft im Angebot. Ihr bekommt die weiße Xbox One S Konsole um 239,99 €. Inklusive Forza Horizon 3 und einem Controller. Hier geht es zum Xbox One S Bundle Forza Horizon 3 Angebot: Zum Angebot Du suchst die neue kleine und leise Xbox One S? Und solltet ihr Forza Horizon 3 Fans sein, dann gibt es jetzt ein tolles Angebot. Forza Horizon 3 ist ein Open-World-Rennspiel. Erschienen ist der Titel am 27. September 2016 exklusiv für die Xbox One. Der Inhalt des Xbox One S Bundle Forza Horizon 3 Folgendes erwartet euch bei dem Xbox One Bundle: Xbox One S 1TB Konsole (weiß) 14-tägige Xbox Live Gold Mitgliedschaft Xbox Wireless Controller (Textured Grip, Bluetooth, 3,5mm-Klinkenstecker) Forza Horizon 3 Spiele-Download für Xbox One 4K-HDMI-Kabel & Stromkabel Das Xbox One S Bundle Forza Horizon 3 findet ihr hier: Zum Angebot Hinterlasse eine Antwort Antwort abbrechen Deine Email Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht.KommentarName* Email* Webseite Current ye@r * Leave this field empty